Apple TV+’s “Constellation” surged to No. 5 on the Reelgood’s 10 Most-Watched Overall (Movies and Shows) list following its strong Season 1 debut.

The series was in third place on the “Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows This Week. Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” was in ninth place. The streaming service’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” was in sixth place on the “Top 10 Most-Watched Movies This Week” ranking.

