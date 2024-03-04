Apple has seeded the second developer release candidates for macOS Sonoma 10.4, iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, and tvOS 17.4, and the first release candidate of vision 1.1. A release candidate, also known as “going silver,” is a beta version with potential to be a stable product.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

