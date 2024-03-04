Apple Original Films has announced that Matthew Vaughn’s new feature, the action-comedy romance “Argylle,” will become available on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase with leading digital retailers, in collaboration with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, beginning Tuesday, March 5 in the U.S. and Canada before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the movie is described: Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is the reclusive cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill), and his mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate. When Elly, with the help of feline-hating real-life spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse results. In order to stay one step ahead of the syndicate’s assassins (and also prevent a global crisis), these two unlikely conspirators, accompanied by Alfie the cat, find themselves in an adventure story of their own.

“Argylle” is directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs and features a star-studded ensemble including John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, Samuel L. Jackson and Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related