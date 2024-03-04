Apple has announced a new MacBook Air packing the M3 chip; the company says it’s up to 60% faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. And the Air is available in a 15-inch version for the first time.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air both feature a finless design, up to 18 hours of battery life, a Liquid Retina display, and new capabilities, including support for up to two external displays and up to 2x faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation. With its aluminum unibody enclosure, the new MacBook Air is available in four colors: midnight, which features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints; starlight; space gray; and silver.

Customers can order the new MacBook Air with M3 starting today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Friday, March 8.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at US$1,099 and $999 for education, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education. Both are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, now starts at $999 and $899 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac. With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

