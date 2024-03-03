In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Dan Riccio, Apple’s former hardware engineering chief, is planning to retire soon.

The article says he planned on retiring sooner, but hung around to work on a special project — almost certainly the Apple Vision Pro. Riccio has been a leader in designing, developing, and engineering almost all of Apple’s products.

From the first generation iMac to the more recent 5G iPhone lineup, M1-based Macs, and AirPods Max, Riccio built theHardware Engineering teams and scaled Apple’s ability to innovate across multiple new product lines with the highest quality, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said.

After joining Apple in 1998 as a leader on the Product Design team, Riccio became vice president of iPad Hardware Engineering in 2010, and in 2012 he joined the executive team as the leader of Hardware Engineering. In April 2021k an Apple press release said he’ll continue to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of Apple’s products in his new position as a vice president of engineering.

