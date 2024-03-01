Noma Dumezwani (“The Little Mermaid”) is set as a lead opposite Alexander Skarsgård, in Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series “Murderbot,” from Chris and Paul Weitz (“About a Boy”) and Paramount Television Studios, reports Deadline.

Dumezweni, a two-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony nominee, was most recently seen in action thriller “Retribution” and as The Queen in “The Little Mermaid” for Disney. She’ll next be seen in Apple TV+ limited series “Presumed Innocent.”

About ‘Murderbot’

Here’s how the 10-episode series is described: “Murderbot” is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Martha Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

“Murderbot” hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers will write, direct and produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells will serve as consulting producer.

