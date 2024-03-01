Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Security researchers at Moonlock, the relatively new cybersecurity wing of MacPaw, have detected a new strain of macOS malware disguised as a legitimate Mac app that can destroy itself in certain conditions.

° From Business Insider: A tech worker wore Apple’s “creepy” Vision Pro headset during his wedding photos — much to his wife’s dismay.

° From TrendForce: Makers of artificial intelligence servers hope Apple’s AI plans will help them sell servers to the tech giant.

° From iMore: Google Maps just got way more useful as glanceable directions come to iPhone Lock Screens everywhere.

° From The Mac Observer: Leaked CAD Drawings, which are often used by factories that make cases for products like the iPad, are giving a peak at an overall slimmer profile of the rumored OLED iPad Pro, and it looks pretty promising.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chipotle Chief Marketing Office Nike Kramzar discusses the companies latest tracking devices that are targeted at Android users, as well as the story behind their “Perfectly Imperfect” trackers, how they cut down on scrapping rejected cases while benefiting some favorite charities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related