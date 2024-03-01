Apple has launched a limited time collection of movies to stream for free as part of an Apple TV+ subscription.

Among the collection are such films as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Max Max: Forty Road,” “Titantic,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Mean Girls,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Captain Philips,” “Zombieland,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Zoolander,” “Minority Report,” “Argo,” “The Body Guard,” and “Training Day.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related