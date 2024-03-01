Apple says a number of government agencies in the European Union (EU) and elsewhere have voiced concerns about security risks as the tech giant opens up its iPhones and iPads to rival app stores to comply with EU tech rules, reports Reuters.

Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), from March 7 Apple will be required to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and allow developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which charges fees of up to 30%.

On January 25, Apple detailed changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store impacting developers’ apps in the European Union (EU) to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The changes include more than 600 new APIs, expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps. Across every change, Apple is introducing new safeguards that reduce — but don’t eliminate — new risks the DMA poses to EU users. With these steps, Apple will continue to deliver the best, most secure experience possible for EU users.Allowing the practice is among reforms that some lawmakers hope will help open up the market for apps.

“These agencies – especially those serving essential functions such as defense, banking, and emergency services – have reached out to us about these new changes,” Apple said in a guidance paper, as noted by Reuters. “…”One EU government agency informed us that it had neither the funding nor the personnel to review and approve apps for its devices, and so planned to continue to rely on Apple and the App Store because it trusts us to comprehensively vet apps.”

