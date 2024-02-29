Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” is nominated for three Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The series is nominated for Best Drama Series. Gary Oldman is nominated for Best Actor. The show’s Will Smith is nominated for Best Writer.

The awards honor exceptional UK programs and performances. You can find the complete list of nominees here. The 50th BPG Awards will take place at Royal Horseguards Hotel in London on March 21.

About ‘Slow Horses’

Here’s how season 5 is described: In season five of “Slow Horses,” everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Apple has announced a fourth and fifth season for its acclaimed, darkly comedic spy drama “Slow Horses,” following its season three finale. The five-time BAFTA Award-nominated series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who was recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his outstanding performance as the irascible Jackson Lamb. The “Slow Horses” third season finale debuted on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 on Apple TV+. All three seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Julian Stevens and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. The director for season five has not yet been announced.

Seasons 1-3 of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

