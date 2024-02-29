Apple resellers in China are slashing the price of iPhone 15 models by as much as US$180, “signaling an unusually prolonged slump in demand,” according to Bloomberg.

The article notes that iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets are now selling at prices 1,300 yuan ($180) lower than their original on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Tmall. It’s a steeper drop than the roughly $120 discount the company offered on its smartphone lineup around the same time last year, and there are similar reductions on JD.com Inc.’s online platform. Apple’s own store is selling the devices at original prices.

However, there is hope for better sales on the horizon. iOS 18’s rumored artificial intelligence (AI) features could revive faltering iPhone sales in China, according to DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Despite the Chinese market pivoting toward high-end devices, Apple’s smartphone sales have reportedly struggled since the start of 2024 in the region against rival brands offering generative AI features and foldable displays, the article adds.

Apple is rumored to be planning substantial AI features for iOS 18 and upcoming iPhones. In fact, the tech giant is supposedly investing heavily in AI across the board.

