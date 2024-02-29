Apple has expanded its self-service repair program to the M3 iMac, M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, and M3 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to MacRumors.

The article notes that the support document covering the M3 MacBook Pro models details replacing the bottom casing of a MacBook, the parts needed to make a repair, and what tools are necessary to complete the repair. For the ‌iMac‌, Apple provides a detailed list of part numbers required for various repairs on the display, logic board, fans, housing, and more.

Apple announced in 2022 that Self Service Repair is now available, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. The online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on various Apple devices.

To start the Self Service Repair process, a customer will first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, they can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related