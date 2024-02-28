ADCOLOR, an organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries (and of which Apple is a partner), is now accepting applications for its annual ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS programs.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program is designed to identify and nurture the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. The program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

Those selected will also be able to participate in the ADCOLOR Champions program, which is a mentorship program designed to influence the development of the FUTURES beyond their experience at the annual ADCOLOR conference. By being paired with industry leaders, the FUTURES will gain valuable insight into their own strengths and opportunities while learning from professionals who care about the FUTURE’s growth and elevation, says Candace Queen, 2014 FUTURES alum and FUTURES Program Manager at ADCOLOR.

Now in its third year, the ADCOLOR LEADERS program supports historically excluded professionals in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. Those looking to apply must be an established professional with 15+ years of experience. This program features cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

Applications for both talent programs will be accepted through April 2. Those interested in joining the 2024 class of ADCOLOR LEADERS can apply via the online application form.

Both programs offer attendance to ADCOLOR 2024, taking place November 14-16 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. For more information on the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit adcolor.org/futures and adcolor.org/leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related