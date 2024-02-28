Apple TV+ has announced that it will expand its slate of science fiction offerings with “Neuromancer,” a new 10-episode drama based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson.

It will be created for television by Graham Roland (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Dark Winds”) and JD Dillard (“Devotion,” “The Outsider,” “Sleight”). A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, “Neuromancer” will also be produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode.

The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

“Neuromancer” will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

The debut novel by William Gibson, “Neuromancer” has been praised as one of the first and most-respected works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the “Sprawl” trilogy and was followed by “Count Zero” and “Mona Lisa Overdrive.”

