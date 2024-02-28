As noted by MacRumors, Apple has added a new “Heavy Rotation Mix” playlist on Apple Music, offering a way for subscribers to see and listen to a personalized collection of songs that they listen to most.

The tracks you can’t get enough of, all in one place,” says Apple Music’s description. “Updated daily.”

The Heavy Rotation Mix features 25 songs and joins the Favorites Mix, Get Up! Mix, Chill Mix, New Music Mix, and Friends Mix. Unlike the pre-existing personalized playlists which are all updated on a weekly basis, Heavy Rotation is updated daily, allowing it to evolve as your listening habits change. ‌Apple Music‌ users can listen to their own Heavy Rotation Mix and add it to their library by navigating to Listen Now, where it appears under Top Picks.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related