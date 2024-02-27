Olivia Dalton, the White House principal deputy press secretary and a long-time aide to President Joe Biden, has told senior staff she plans to leave for a senior communications job at Apple, two sources told Reuters.

Dalton is expected to leave the White House in mid-March, sources said. She has been the White House’s deputy press secretary since August 2022, reporting to Karine Jean-Pierre. Dalton told senior Biden staff last week of her plans to depart for a job on Apple’s communications team, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Prior to Biden’s presidency, she served as a press secretary (both in full-time and deputy positions) during the Obama administration. Dalton attended Georgetown University where in 2019, she was an all Fellow at the McCourt School’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and History.

