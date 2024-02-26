Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region increased 26% year-over-year (YoY) and 9% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in quarter four (Q4) of 2023, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research.

Globally, MEA was the region showing the highest YoY growth during the quarter, driven by improving economic conditions and rebounding consumer demand. Apple further solidified its position in the top five, with iPhone sales growing 26% YoY.

Counterpoint says this success was mainly due to the popularity of its latest iPhone 15 series in addition to its older series, driven by promotional offers and increased financing options. What’s more, Apple has begun establishing distribution channels in key markets like South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, forging partnerships with operators and key distributors to expand its reach.

“Premiumization has significantly favored original equipment manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung,” says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Yang Wang. “Being an aspirational brand for many in the region, iPhone has become a status symbol across MEA countries. Samsung also enjoyed notable success in Q4 2023 with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, resulting in a 51% YoY jump in its sales in the >$600 range.”

For the full year of 2023, MEA shipments grew 11% YoY as consumer sentiment steadily improved through the year with decreasing inflation and stabilizing local currencies. Vendors, which were sitting on high levels of inventory, returned to a more manageable footing after successfully executing multiple sales events and hefty discounts during the year, according to Wang.

