Apple wants to make it easy to enter hand-drawn Calendar events with an Apple Pencil.

The company has been granted a patent (number US 11907446 B2) for “Devices And Methods For Creating Calendar Events Based On Hand-drawn Inputs At An Electronic Device With A Touch-sensitive Display.” elates generally to electronic devices with touch-sensitive surfaces, including but not limited to electronic devices with touch-sensitive surfaces that manipulate user interfaces with styluses.

About the patent

In the patent Apple says that user interfaces can be manipulated with either finger or stylus inputs, though finger inputs are more common than stylus inputs, in part because existing methods that use styluses are cumbersome and inefficient. Apple wants to provide more efficient methods for manipulating user interfaces with a stylus. Such methods optionally complement or replace conventional methods for manipulating user interfaces with a stylus, according to the tech giant.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “An electronic device with a touch-sensitive display displays an electronic calendar and detects a hand-drawn input on the touch-sensitive display. The hand-drawn input extends over a vertical portion, less than all, of an area corresponding to a first day in the calendar. In response to detecting the hand-drawn input, the device displays, over the vertical portion of the first day, one or more graphics that correspond to the hand-drawn input.

“While displaying the graphics, the device detects an input that corresponds to a request to create an event in the electronic calendar. In response, the device creates, in the first day in the electronic calendar, an event with a start time and an end time, wherein the start time and the end time of the event are in accordance with the first day that the hand drawn input extends over.”

