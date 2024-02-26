Europe’s smartphone shipments declined 3% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter four (Q4) 2023, according to the latest report from Counterpoint Research.

Apple registered a record-high Q4 market share in the region despite recording its lowest Q4 shipment volume since 2015. A warm reception for the iPhone 15 series and continued demand for the iPhone 14 helped limit its decline to just 1% YoY in Q4 2023, according to Counterpoint Research Vice President Peter Richardson.

The iPhone now has 30% of Europe’s smartphone market. Others in the top five are Samsung (29%), Xiaomi (18%), realm (3%), and HONOR (2%).

“The worst seems to be over for Europe’s smartphone market as it registered a single-digit rate of decline for the first time since Q4 2021,” says Richardson. “Although Western Europe declined by 5% YoY, Central and Eastern Europe rose 2% YoY during the quarter. Some countries are recovering from their lowest-ever quarterly shipments, including key markets like the UK and Russia, which grew 6% YoY.”

