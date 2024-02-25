“Foundation,” the Apple TV+ series from Skydance TV, is making more changes ahead of resuming production on its upcoming third season following a delay due to budgeting/physical production issues, reports Deadline.

Filming will restart on March 6 in the Czech Republic capital Prague and four Polish cities, the capital Warsaw as well as Kraków, Lublin and Katowice. Deadline says that Laurie Borg, who served as line producer/co-executive producer on Season 2 and the already completed portion of Season 3, is leaving. Doug Moreno, who had been credited as production controller on Season 3, is stepping into the line producer role.

As Deadline reported, “Foundation”co-developer/executive producer/showrunner David S. Goyer will continue to write and executive produce the series from Los Angeles. He is believed to have rendered directing services during earlier Season 3 production but will not be helming further Season 3 episodes as previously planned. His directing replacement(s) are still being finalized.

“Foundation” is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories. Seasons one and two are now streaming on Apple TV+.

