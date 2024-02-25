Apple’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone made history at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, becoming the first-ever Indigenous performer to land a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her groundbreaking work in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed 10-time Academy Award-nominated film.

The honor follows Gladstone’s history-making Golden Globe Award win for Best Performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ following its worldwide theatrical run.

In addition to its Oscar nominations, the broadly lauded feature has been recognized as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, which named star Gladstone as Best Actress, Martin Scorsese as Best Director and Rodrigo Prieto for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, as well as being named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year. The film has also received over 200 accolades from over 30 critics groups globally, and has been named the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, and Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle.

Here’s how the film is described: “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

