Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 19-23.

° From The Elec: Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models. Samsung will product 11-inch panels while LG makes the 13-inch panels.

° Apple’s iPhone shipments in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) rose 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to new data from Canalys.

° Major League Soccer (MLS) and Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), the audio brand owned by Apple, have announced a global agreement that designates Beats as the official consumer audio products partner of MLS.

° Jennifer Aniston of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” was named “Drama TV Star of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, which allow fans to vote on the best in pop culture.

° “Masters of the Air” launched with more viewers in its opening weekend than any Apple TV+ series ever has in its first season, according to Apple.

° Apple is purportedly working on a smart ring that can be worn on a user’s finger to track their health metrics.

° Despite a rumor, I don’t think Vision Pro engineers have been reassigned to an “iPhone Fold” project.

° Apple’s iPhone regains the top smartphone spot in Europe (excluding Russia).

° Apple’s iPad is in third place in India’s tablet market as of 2023.

° Apple has been granted a patent for a “Customizable Chip for AI Applications.”

° Future Apple Vision Pros may allow users to share enhanced reality scenes with other Vision Pros.

° Apple acoustics chief Gary Geaves is stepping down from his role.

° Apple, for the first time, captured the top seven positions in the global list of best-selling smartphones in 2023, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker.

° A new report says that the Apple Vision Pro is part of “transformative changes sweeping the education landscape.”

° Apple has introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more.

° Apple has announced a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol for iMessage called PQ3.

° Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research predicts big things for AI-equipped iPhones and the Apple Vision Pro.

° A new rumor claims Apple’s first foldable product will be an iPad or Mac, not an iPhone.

° Future Apple Vision Pros could offer “Optical Assemblies for Shared Experiences.”

° Upcoming Apple Pencils could have swappable sleeves for different features.

° The launch of the iPhone 12 series, the first 5G-capable Apple smartphone, significantly accelerated 5G adoption, according to Counterpoint Research.

° Apple revenue in India jumped 42% year-on-year in 2023 to $8.7 billion.

