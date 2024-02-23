TD Bank has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling small and micro business owners across the U.S. to use their mobile phone for a secure point-of-sale (POS) experience.

With Tap to Pay and the TD Bank Mobile App, business owners can accept all types of in-person, contactless payments using only their iPhone. From contactless credit and debit card to digital wallet or wearable, Tap to Pay eliminates the need for additional POS hardware.

Business owners can also use Tap to Pay on iPhone as a complementary solution to their storefront POS systems, allowing them to accept payments on the move. Whether setting up as a vendor at a local market, running a food truck or landscaping business, or operating a pop-up shop, Tap to Pay on TD Bank Mobile App allows businesses of all sizes to transact and accept payments on the go directly from their mobile phone.

