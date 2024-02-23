I haven’t experienced any problem, but several users on Reddit have shared images of a clean-cut shear in their Apple Vision Pro front glass appearing for no obvious reason, reports AppleInsider.

The crack appears to be a sudden shear in the nose bridge, which would be the weakest part of the glass mold. Those with the issue speaking to Apple Support have been told to pay the AppleCare deductible of US$300 for a repair, according to AppleInsider. Without AppleCare a cover glass repair would cost $800.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related