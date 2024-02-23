Olivia Munn has been cast alongside Jon Hamm in “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series from “Warrior” creator Jonathan Tropper and Apple Studios, according to Deadline. Details of Munn’s role are being kept under wraps.

Here’s how “Your Friends and Neighbors” is described: Hamm stars as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

As noted by Deadline, Munn’s recent film credits include a starring role in “Violet,”Justine Bateman’s feature directing debut, and “The Gateway.” On television, best known for her role in “The Newsroom,”Munn recently was seen in “Tales of the Walking Dead” and as Monica Reed in “The Rook.”

