Global cumulative shipments of 5G smartphones surpassed 2 billion units in quarter four (Q4) of 2023, and nearly 70% of all 5G shipments came from developed smartphone markets, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple and Samsung were the top 5G smartphone brands, shipping over one billion 5G smartphones cumulatively. The launch of the iPhone 12 series, the first 5G-capable Apple smartphone, significantly accelerated 5G adoption, according to Counterpoint.

Smartphone brands have heavily promoted 5G capabilities and features while differentiating their offerings in a highly competitive market. The launch of the iPhone 12 series took global 5G shipments to above 100 million units in a single quarter for the first time in Q4 2020, according to Counterpoint. The momentum continued and the shipments hit a new record in Q4 2023, reaching 200 million units in a single quarter, adds the research group.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related