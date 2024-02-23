Jolly Good US has announced “JOLLYGOOD+ for Vision Pro,” an immersive medical service harnessing the power of spatial computing through Apple Vision Pro technology.

The dedicated app will be available on the App Store in early March. The folks at Jolly Good say the app is “built upon the foundational concept of spatial computing, this service represents a significant advancement in healthcare delivery, seamlessly bridging the virtual and real worlds to provide a stress-free, intelligent, and efficient healthcare experience.”

You can dive deeper into the immersive world of “JOLLYGOOD+ for Vision Pro” by watching this promotional movie.

