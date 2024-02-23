Cypher 007, the action-adventure game from global publisher Tilting Point and developer Pixelbite, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and EON Productions, has a new update for all players on Apple Arcade.

Players may complete all-new challenges in Challenge Mode to earn rewards along with unlocking the new Desert outfit, inspired by James Bond’s look in “Quantum of Solace.” The Cypher 007 update includes the following features:

Players may unlock a special desert outfit, inspired by James Bond’s look in Quantum of Solace

Completing missions in Challenge Mode rewards players with Fabric to purchase Outfits

Challenges include: Completing a mission without any weapons, gadgets, or suit linings/ without the minimap, enemy view cones, or noise visualizer Completing a mission under a timer Completing a mission after finding the 5 hidden SPECTRE rings Completing a mission without alerting enemies or security cameras Completing a mission without taking any damage Completing a mission with limited supply of ammunition



The Cypher 007 1.2 update also adds a new chapter, featuring 5 brand-new levels, characters, and content inspired by “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

