Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his role in “CODA,” is going the third season of Apple TV+’s “Foundation,” reports Deadline. He will star as Preem Palver, the leader of a planet of psychics.

Kotsure won Best Supporting Actor for “CODA,” which was named Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards. He is the first deaf male actor to win Best Supporting Actor.

Hailing from storyteller David S. Goyer, produced by Skydance Television, and starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris, the third season of “Foundation” will expand the television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories.

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Foundation” has been broadly celebrated as “visually stunning,” “breathtaking,” a “must-see TV event” and “one of TV’s most expansive sci-fi epics.” The series continues to receive global praise and season two holds a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “Foundation” stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

The “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” is available now on Apple Podcasts. The companion podcast to the drama series is hosted by Jason Concepcion and Goyer, and produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

