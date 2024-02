Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 189. The update includes fixes and updates for CSS, HTML, SVG, Web API, Web Inspector, WebAuthn, WebGL, and WebRTC.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.

Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today