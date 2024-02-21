In a tweet — as noted by MacRumors — Weibo user “Instant Digital,” claims new ‌AirPods Max‌ will “definitely” come out this year, but the only change will be a USB-C port.

He/she says the headphones will apparently continue to forgo Adaptive Audio due to the presence of an older processor. Adaptive Audio features such as Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness respond to your environment automatically to fine-tune your audio experience.

Adaptive Noise Control blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode together to tailor the level of noise control for you based on the changing noise conditions in your environment. Turn on Adaptive Noise Control on your iPhone or iPad in Settings > [your AirPods].

