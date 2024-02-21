Apple says that it is updating the battery cycle lifespan for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple initially said that the iPhone 15’s battery would retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Now, the tech giant told 9to5Mac that the iPhone 15 can retain 80% of its original capacity at 1,000 complete charge cycles.

According to Apple, maximum battery capacity measures the device battery capacity relative to when it was new. A battery will have lower capacity as the battery chemically ages which may result in fewer hours of usage between charges. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100%.

9to5Mac notes that if you have an iPhone 15, you can check your battery’s charge cycle count in the Settings app. Apple does not show battery cycle information on older iPhone models.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related