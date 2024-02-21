According to preliminary data from Counterpoint Research’s 2024 US Weekly Sell-Through Tracker, January smartphone sales in the U.S. declined by 10% year-over-year (YoY) with the trend likely to continue for the full month.

The research group says the main driver was the underperformance of the low-end segments. Premium and ultra-premium performed better but overall upgrade rates remained tepid. Apple outperformed most brands with the iPhone continuing to gain share with sales down low single digits.

“We continue to see strong promotions for the iPhone 15 series in postpaid and there remains significant interest in older models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 amongst cost-conscious consumers in prepaid. This combination is enabling Apple to maintain stability in a market experiencing double-digit declines,” says Jeff Fieldhack, Counterpoint research director for the U.S. “Good for share gains and great for the iOS installed base.

