According to a new survey by JW Surety Bonds, 3-in-5 Americans are “extremely concerned” about the safety implications of self-driving car users wearing the Apple Vision Pro while on the road.

Baby boomers are the most concerned about the safety implications, while Gen Zers are the least concerned. However, despite concerns, 1-in-5 Americans would be open to wearing the Apple Vision Pro while driving in a self-driving vehicle.

Other takeaways from the report:

° Eighty percent of Americans think it’s extremely important to have clear legislation and guidelines regarding the use of Apple Vision Pro in self-driving cars.

° Nearly 60% of truckers were unaware of self-driving car users wearing the Apple Vision Pro while driving.

° 3-in-5 truckers are extremely concerned about the safety implications of self-driving car users wearing the Apple Vision Pro while on the road

° Nearly 5% of American truckers have seen a self-driving car user wearing an Apple Vision Pro.

° Despite concerns, 1-in-4 truckers would be open to wearing the Apple Vision Pro while driving in a self-driving vehicle.

JW Surety Bonds surveyed 1,000 Americans to explore their awareness and perceptions of using augmented reality (AR) devices like the Apple Vision Pro while on the road. The average age of respondents was 40; 42% were male, 57% were female, and 1% were non-binary. The generational representation was 10% baby boomers, 25% Gen X, 48% millennials, and 17% Gen Z. Additionally, we surveyed 105 truckers. The average age of trucker respondents was 40; 64% were male, and 46% were female. The generational representation for truckers was 8% baby boomers, 25% Gen X, 60% millennials, and 7% Gen Z.

