Spark has introduced “My Writing Style,” an AI assistant that can draft emails in your voice.

If you choose to enable Spark +AI in What’s new, onboarding screens or Settings, Spark will select several samples of recently sent emails to analyze your writing style. It will then be applied to new AI-generated drafts, both emails and replies

Users remain in the driving seat, and can always review and edit email samples, or disable My Writing Style anytime in Spark +AI Settings, according to the folks at Spark. They add that My Writing Style ensures that all new drafts created using Spark +AI sound like you, saving time on potential edits.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related