A new report by 9to5Mac says the upcoming refresh of the iPad Air will offer a bigger model, while the 2024 iPad Pros will get “slightly bigger and also thinner.”

The report says one of the refreshed iPad Air models will look pretty much like the current model, while a second version will have a 12.9-inch display akin to the current iPad Pro. 9to5Mac says the reason why the new iPad Pro will get thinner is the rumored OLED display, which has fewer layers than the LCD display. Here is what the article predicts the updated tablet dimensions to be:

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm

12.9-inch iPad Air (new): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

