Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Music appears to be beta testing integration with a service called SongShift, for transferring music from other services into Apple Music.

° From AppleInsider: Owners of the Apple Vision Pro may get a lot more basketball content to watch using the headset, with the NBA Slam Dunk Contest offering a close look at a camera used to capture the immersive video.

° From Instagram: Apple has released a new ad spot on with Lionel Messi and other footballers promoting the Major League Soccer Season Pass.

° From Daring Fireball: The European Commission had nothing to do with Apple’s reversal on supporting RCS.

° From The Times of India: India’s government is awaiting a response from Apple regarding an iPhone alert sent by state-sponsored hackers to opposition political leaders.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Gerry Koser, marketing manager for Linxura, discusses the company’s hardware device that lets you control up to 52 of your devices in an easy-to-understand, easy-to-use hockey puck-size and shape that fits in the palm of your hand.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related