The India tablet market shipped 4.01 million units in 2023, down 24.9% year-on-year (YoY) according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Apple’s iPad is in third place when it comes to tablet marketshare in the country.

The iPad had a share of 13.9% as it witnessed a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 11.1%. The vendor was second in the consumer segment behind Samsung with a share of 21.2%. Despite losing market share, it continued to be a popular choice among students as it provided attractive discounts. In the commercial segment, it slowly gained traction from segments such as IT/ITES, automotive, etc.

Samsung led India’s tablet market with a share of 39.5% as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 46.6% and 33.4% respectively. However, it witnessed a YoY decline of 34.7% in 2023.

Lenovo was a distant second behind Samsung with a share of 14.3% as its shipments fell by 38.6% YoY. While it was second in the commercial segment with a share of 17.5%, it held fifth place in the consumer segment with a share of 11.6%.

According to IDC, the consumer segment in India grew by 1.9% YoY, but the commercial segment declined sharply by 42.3% YoY as a few government deals were delayed or cancelled. The education segment declined by 53.7% YoY and SMBs [small to medium business] fell by 25.9% YoY.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related