“Foundation,” the Apple TV+ series from Skydance TV, is set to resume production on its upcoming third season March 6 in the Czech Republic capital Prague and Poland, reports Deadline.

Re-start of production on Season 3, originally slated for February, was postponed earlier this month, with issues related to budgeting and physical production prompting the delay. That process has now been completed, and Season 3 will be finished.

“Series’ co-developer/executive producer/showrunner David S. Goyer, who directed one episode in Season 1 and two in Season 2, will complete his outstanding writing and directing services and will remain involved as an executive producer but will not be directing further Season 3 episodes as previously planned,” says Deadline. “The production is in the process of securing directors for the multiple remaining episodes he had been assigned.”

Apple announced that “Foundation” had been renewed for a third season in December 2023. Hailing from storyteller David S. Goyer, produced by Skydance Television, and starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris, the third season of “Foundation” will expand the television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories.

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Foundation” has been broadly celebrated as “visually stunning,” “breathtaking,” a “must-see TV event” and “one of TV’s most expansive sci-fi epics.” The series continues to receive global praise and season two holds a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The complete first and second seasons of “Foundation” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In addition to Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “Foundation” stars Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

The “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” is available now on Apple Podcasts. The companion podcast to the drama series is hosted by Jason Concepcion and Goyer, and produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

