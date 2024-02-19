Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The Verge: Microsoft does not plan to bring an Xbox Cloud Gaming app to iOS at this time because there’s no opportunity for monetization.

° From Reuters: Hundreds of workers at a manufacturing plant of Apple supplier Flex in India’s Tamil Nadu state staged a one-day strike on Friday, demanding higher wages for the next three years and the recognition of a union.

° From The Elec: Samsung Display, BOE, and Tianma have proposed their prices to Apple for OLED panels aimed at an iPhone SE4.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.3, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that version of iOS. iOS 17.3 is no longer being signed following the February 8 release of iOS 17.3.1.

° From TechCrunch: Meta says it will pass on the Apple tax to advertisers paying to boost posts on Facebook and Instagram.

° From Epic’s 2023 Year in Review: The company has gaming plans for an alternative app marketplace in the European Union .

