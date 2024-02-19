To celebrate the debut of her newest album (“This is Me … Now”), Jennifer Lopez is giving an exclusive Apple Music Live performance on February 21, notes AppleInsider.

The singer/dancer/actress has partnered with Apple Music to offer an exclusive performance to celebrate the release of the new album. The performance, which will take place on February 21 at 7 pm (Pacific) was announced on X (formerly Twitter).

“This is Me … Now” is a sequel to Lopez’s 2022 album, “This Is Me.” It has nine tracks. “This is Me… Now” is also available on Apple Music in Spatial Audio.

