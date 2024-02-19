To celebrate the debut of her newest album (“This is Me … Now”), Jennifer Lopez is giving an exclusive Apple Music Live performance on February 21, notes AppleInsider.
The singer/dancer/actress has partnered with Apple Music to offer an exclusive performance to celebrate the release of the new album. The performance, which will take place on February 21 at 7 pm (Pacific) was announced on X (formerly Twitter).
“This is Me … Now” is a sequel to Lopez’s 2022 album, “This Is Me.” It has nine tracks. “This is Me… Now” is also available on Apple Music in Spatial Audio.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today