Jennifer Aniston of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” was named “Drama TV Star of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, which allow fans to vote on the best in pop culture.

The third season of the drama series premiered on September 13. All four seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+. The award-winning show has been renewed for a fourth season.

You can find a complete list of the People’s Choice Awards nominees and winners here.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related