Apple’s iPhone shipments in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) rose 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to new data from Canalys.

The research group says Apple sold 1.8 million iPhones in the region in the quarter compared to sales of 1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The tech giant now has 15% of the Middle East smartphone market compared to, in descending order, Samsung, 29%; TRANSSION (18%), and Xiaomi (16%).

Canalys research reveals Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone shipments hit 12.2 million units in Q4 2023, representing a 24% increase over the previous year. Throughout 2023, total shipments reached 42.5 million units, indicating an 11% growth compared to 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related