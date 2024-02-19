Apple TV+ won one trophy at the 11th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards.

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi of “The Morning Show” won for Best Contemporary Hair Styling in the TV category. You find find a complete list of nominees and winners here. Chartered in 1937, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild includes more than 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide.

