An Apple Podcasts bug is causing listeners to miss the newest released episodes of their favorite shows, according to 9to5Mac.

The bug means that the Apple Podcasts app does not show the latest episode in the user’s library, nor will it automatically download it and appear in the Up Next queue. 9to5Mac says there’s a workaround that entails manually finding the exact episode in the search tab. However, to use the workaround, a user to know that a new episode has been released. Kind of a Catch-22 situation.

