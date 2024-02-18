Apple Pay is down, particularly for Chase customers, reports The Verge.

The article says that its staffers have had their cards declined while trying to pay with Chase cards using Apple Pay, while using the same physical card works just fine. Apple’s system status page says that Apple Pay and Wallet have a maintenance in progress.The page also says that “Some Maryland Users may have issues,” but the Verge has had reports in both New York and LA.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related