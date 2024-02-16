Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From TechCrunch: Apple confirms it’s breaking iPhone web apps in the European Union on purpose.

° From the Omni Group: The Omni Group has shared its 2024 Roadmap a little earlier than usual — because of plans for spatial computing.

° From Connect the Watts: Peloton backpedals: the company will keep Apple GymKit support after member backlash.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple responds to Meta’s criticism of App Store rules for in-app ‘boosts’ purchases

° From The Elec: Samsung is preparing to join Apple’s OLED display supply chain for future MacBook models.

° From AppleInsider: Investor Warren Buffet has decided to trim his Apple holdings, as part of what appears to be a small move away from big tech.

° From Billboard: Kanye West’s new “Vultures 1” album has been pulled from Apple Music.

° From Shropshire Star: An 82-year-old great-grandad survived being mown down by a car when his Apple watch automatically dialed 999.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Andrea Tellatin, co-founder and CEO of Twinkly, about the latest additions to their many options for addressable lights. Best known for their holiday options, they are introducing a broader range of options at accessible price points for a wider range of uses.

