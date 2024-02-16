Apple TV+’s”Masters of the Air” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are , respectively, numbers six and number three on the list of streaming TV shows and movies, as compiled by the Reelgood streaming guide.
Top 10 TV Shows This Week (Feb. 8-14)
- True Detective (Max)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Feud (Hulu)
- The Tourist (Netflix)
- Tracker (Paramount+)
- Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
- One Day (Netflix)
- Halo (Paramount+ / FuboTV)
- Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
- Monsieur Spade (AMC+)
Top 10 Movies This Week (Feb. 8-14)
- The Holdovers (Peacock Premium)
- Past Lives (Fubo TV / Kanopy / Paramount + with Showtime)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV +)
- The Marvels (Disney +)
- Upgraded (Prime Video)
- Saltburn (Prime Video)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount +)
- Society of the Snow (Netflix)
- Suncoast (Hulu)
- Dune (Netflix / Max)
