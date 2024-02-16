Apple TV+’s”Masters of the Air” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are , respectively, numbers six and number three on the list of streaming TV shows and movies, as compiled by the Reelgood streaming guide.

Top 10 TV Shows This Week (Feb. 8-14)

  1. True Detective (Max)
  2. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  3. Feud (Hulu)
  4. The Tourist (Netflix)
  5. Tracker (Paramount+)
  6. Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
  7. One Day (Netflix)
  8. Halo (Paramount+ / FuboTV)
  9. Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
  10. Monsieur Spade (AMC+)

Top 10 Movies This Week (Feb. 8-14)

  1. The Holdovers (Peacock Premium)
  2. Past Lives (Fubo TV / Kanopy / Paramount + with Showtime)
  3. Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV +)
  4. The Marvels (Disney +)
  5. Upgraded (Prime Video)
  6. Saltburn (Prime Video)
  7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount +)
  8. Society of the Snow (Netflix)
  9. Suncoast (Hulu)
  10. Dune (Netflix / Max)



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today