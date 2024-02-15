TikTok is now available as a new spatial app for the Apple Vision Pro.

“Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro,” according to a TikTokComms tweet. “Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

