Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Apple has pulled the Apple Music SharePlay feature that it was testing for the HomePod and Apple TV in the iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 betas, which suggests the option may not be available when the updates are released in March.

° From Cult of Mac: People are returning Vision Pro is droves … or are they?

° From 9to5Mac: The DuckDuckGo browser now allows users to sync passwords and bookmarks between devices.

° From The Mac Observer: Mark Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram, comparing the Quest 3 with the Apple Vision Pro, saying the Quest 3 is the better product.

° From iMore: The Apple Vision Pro has over 1,000 spatial apps but users say they can’t find them.

° From endgadget: MLB.TV’s four-game Multiview feature is coming to Apple, Amazon and Google TV devices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, SoundFun Kai Kitayama talks us through the demo of the company’s Mirai speaker that providesa wider and longer field of sound than you would expect — and tells how it can enhance the dialog from your TV.

